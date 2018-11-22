Awendaw firefighters share Thanksgiving dinner as they protect community

AWENDAW, SC (WCSC) - Even as they remain on duty ready to protect homes during one of the biggest fire days of the year, firefighters at the Awendaw-McClellanville District Fire Department make sure to have their own Thanksgiving tradition.
Crews get ready for the holidays the best way they know how.
“Well we’ve decided you know, and it’s been something at every department I’ve been at, We’ve always cooked,” Battalion Chief Mike Bowers says.
It’s a smaller group of a guys at this station, but they still manage to cook a big Thanksgiving meal.
“I’m used to making meals for a bunch of people at a time, it’s not too different actually it’s kind of the same thing if I was off I’d still be making it for about 12 people,” Engineer Garrett Clark says.
Many of them don’t mind being here for the holiday. Even though the firefighters here are working 48 hour shifts this time of year, they know it’s part of the job.
“It’s one of the things you do, you just make it through the day and you’re with your second family really,” Bowers says. “People don’t really realize that we spend a third of our lives at the fire house so we have kind of a second family here. When you’re used to seeing someone for 48 hours at a time you either get close or get away from each other, normally it’s get close.”
But while they enjoy their time cooking, they make sure to keep an eye out for any fire calls.
“Cooking fires are the number one cause of fires usually in the home," Bowers says. "Folks get busy, they leave things unattended, that’s one thing we pushed this year was stand by your pan to make sure you’re monitoring what’s going on.”
The crew made sure to apply their cooking safety tips at the station.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.