Father of man shot dead in 2016 continues fight to find the killers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One Lowcountry father is having a hard time on this Thanksgiving day because the murder of his loved one remains unsolved after two years.
Twenty-year-old Nicholas Valentine was shot and killed in Goose Creek in November 2016. The shooting happened in a car outside an apartment on Pineshadow Drive in Goose Creek.
On the night of November 29, 2016, Paul Valentine got a call that his son had been shot.
“Nicholas was in the back seat and he was shot eight times,” Valentine said.
Nicholas died and a woman who was in the car with him was wounded. Berkeley County sheriff’s investigators arrested two men for Valentine’s murder.
Last year, prosecutors dismissed charges against the two suspects for a lack of evidence because the surviving victim gave a weak and conflicting story about who she believed was the shooter.
Valentine’s father says he was floored by the news.
“There’s people out there running around that murdered my son that are free and enjoying their holidays with their families,” he said Thursday.
In the last year, Valentine has been working hard to try to keep his son's case alive.
"I've sent emails to the solicitor, sent emails to the sheriff. I've sent emails to the governor, I've sent emails to anyone to try to keep this case open," Valentine said.
In response to a question about whether the case is still open, a sheriff’s office spokesman said he would check on the status.
"I just want these people prosecuted, found and prosecuted so they get what they deserve and I will never quit, ever," Paul Valentine said.
Investigators have not said what may have sparked the shooting.
Anyone with information about Nicholas Valentine’s murder should call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.