Lowcountry shoppers trying to get a head start on Black Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - People across the Lowcountry finished up their turkey and pies and were already heading out to shop Thursday evening.
In an unofficial start to Black Friday, some stores were opening their doors on Thanksgiving Day.
Shoppers lined up at the Best Buy in West Ashley ahead of 5 p.m., when the store opened.
At Tanger Outlet, which is scheduled to open at 6 p.m., shoppers were ready and waiting hours ahead of time. Once it opens Thursday night, it will remain open through 10 p.m. Friday.
Nationwide, 164 million are expected to shop this holiday weekend. Experts estimate 71 percent of Americans will be shopping for gifts and the average person will spend $1,000 during the holiday shopping season, up four percent from last year.
Sixty-six percent say they will research their purchases online first, but then buy the items in a store.
The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to be up almost five percent to between $717 and $720-billion.
If you aren’t able to find the right deals over the weekend, Cyber Monday might be the time to shop. Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year. Major retailers like Walmart and Amazon have already announced their Cyber Monday deals.
