Mount Pleasant boy’s wish comes true through Make-A-Wish Foundation

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Town of Mt. Pleasant appointed honorary jobs to a very special little boy on Wednesday.
Four-year-old Hunter Holifield had a chance to practice being on the construction, garbage and fire department teams. It was all a part of his Make-A-Wish dream come true.
Hunter wished for a trip to the happiest place on earth, and hopefully it will give his whole family a week to focus on fun instead of worry about fighting cancer.
“Make-A-Wish South Carolina is happy to be sending Hunter to Disney World with his family the first week of December!” said Carmen Scott, a volunteer Wish Granter with Make-A-Wish SC.
Wish Granters act as liaisons between wish families and the staff in Greenville throughout the wish process.
When Scott first met Hunter she learned he had another passion.
“He loves garbage trucks. You hear kids talk about fire trucks, police trucks, anything with a siren. But a garbage truck was a new thing for us!”
The Town of Mt. Pleasant was happy to help out.
They had several trucks and gifts for Hunter at his reveal party today at Town Hall.
Mayor Will Haynie and several council members attended, too.
Haynie declared Hunter Hollifield as an honorary member of the Town of Mt Pleasant Public Services Department.
Waste Management Supervisor Maurice Mazyck said, “It’s always such a great thing to see the kids get excited to see the trucks – wanting to be a part of the trucks. To give this back to somebody like Hunter means the world to me. That’s why I do this job because it’s a sense of giving back.”
Firefighters were also on hand to welcome Hunter into their brotherhood and present him with four-year-old-sized turnout gear.
“It’s just a perfect way to start off the holiday season by granting his wish today,” said Scott. “It gives us an opportunity to step back and take a look at how we can do good for others. How we can provide wishes and hope and joy for children and families of children with serious illnesses though Make-A-Wish in the season of giving.”
Live 5’s Carter Coyle and Lisa Weismann are also volunteer wish granters.
They welcome anyone interested in donating or volunteering to visit http://sc.wish.org/ways-to-help/volunteering
The Make-A-Wish South Carolina chapter grants about 200 wishes a year to children suffering with life-threatening illnesses.
