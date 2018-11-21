Myrtle Beach couple kicked off flight after argument

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Kudman’s trip to New York City was supposed to simple.
“Just go to the wedding and come home, but it didn’t happen like that,” Leah Kudman, a Myrtle Beach resident said.
Leah and her husband Yosef’s travel nightmare began on their flight back to Myrtle Beach from LaGuardia Airport.
Their flight had been delayed twice before they finally boarded the plane. The couple said when they finally sat down, a child started kicking Yosef’s seat.
“My husband got up and told him, ‘Can you tell your child to stop kicking the chair’ because the child was kicking out a few times,” Leah Kudman said.
Leah Kudman said then the father of the child started yelling at her husband.
“Something happened to me and I’m tired and I’m hungry and I want to eat too. I want to get home, so I raised by voice,” Yosef Kudman said.
The Kudmans said the yelling only lasted for about five minutes but it was enough to cause a flight attendant to come over.
The couple said the flight attendant wanted to move them to different seats.
“’I know what’s going to happen, you guys are going to get annoyed at each other, so I need you to move,’” Leah Kudman said the flight attendant told them.
According to the Kudmans, after they questioned why they had to move and asked for the attendant’s name, he decided to kick them off the flight.
“He blew up at us at us and said, ‘That’s it. I’m kicking you off the plane.’ I go, ‘What? You’re kicking us off the plane? Why? We’re criminals?’” Leah Kudman said. “We did nothing wrong. Everything was fine.”
The couple was escorted off the plane and offered a refund or payment for the next flight, which wasn’t until the following day.
The Kudmans said they were not offered any explanation or help with accommodations for the night.
While they were figuring out what to do, Yosef Kudman who has a history of heart problems, began feeling ill.
“I said several times, ‘My husband is a heart patient he cannot take too much stress. Where are you kicking us? We don’t live here. We just want to go home,’” Leah Kudman recalled.
Yosef Kudman received help from the airport’s EMT and was transported to a hospital in New York City.
The couple then stayed the night in a hotel and caught a flight the following day. Leah Kudman estimated the entire night cost them around $600. She said Spirit refunded them for a single one-way ticket for $62.
The couple said they are still “offended, confused, angry, aggravated, embarrassed” from the incident and are seeking legal action.
Spirit said in a statement, “Our Crew reported the male passenger in question used multiple profanities toward a toddler for kicking the back of his seat.”
The Kudmans denied this.
The airline said the couple refused to move seats.
The airline’s statement goes on to state, “Our Crew is tasked with making the best decisions prior to take-off to ensure a safe and peaceful flight. In this case, our Crew determined the passenger in question was acting aggressively and failed to comply with Crew Member instructions.”
Spirit’s Contract of Carriage states the airline can remove any guest from a flight for disturbances, strikes or civil commotions, either actual, threatened or reported.
