Sixth grader leaves note on car that bus driver damaged

(RNN) - A school bus driver in Buffalo, NY, might have gotten away with a hit-and-run if the sixth grader she’d just dropped off didn’t leave a note on the car she dented.
WKBW identified the car’s owner as Andrew Sipowicz. He wasn’t there when it happened, but he said one of his roommates was driving by and took photo of how close the bus was to his car.
“From the angle, it looked like it may have hit it, but it also could’ve just been super close. It wasn’t super obvious,” Sipowicz said.
Even so, his red Ford Mustang now sports a dent, scratches and traces of yellow paint near the left headlight.
An unidentified student from Houghten Academy left a note that read:
"If you wondering what happen to your car.
Bus: 449 hit your car It stops here everyday to drop me off.
At 5:00pm.
What happened? She was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit and run. She tried to tear over and squeeze threw but couldn’t. She actually squeezed threw. She made a dent and I saw what happened.
-Sorry
-Driver seat left door
-A lady in the bus driver seat 499.
-Buffalo Public School bus
-A 6th grader at Houghten Academy"
“I was very impressed,” Sipowicz told local media. "The note had a ton of detail, more than I could’ve imagined.”
She even included an illustration of the bus that hit Sipowicz’s car.
Sipowicz tweeted photos of the note and his damaged Mustang along with his appreciation for the student’s effort. He later tweeted the the student had been found and she would be rewarded for her actions.
School officials were also eager to praise the young girl. Vice Principal Kevin Garcia told local media the school will be celebrating her outstanding leadership and she will receive a citizenship award in the coming weeks.
Nick Kiser, the child’s teacher, tweeted that he was so proud, the student would not be assigned any homework over Thanksgiving break.
As for the bus driver, she will be terminated. First Student, the company that operates the bus, released the following statement:
“Yesterday First Student jumped into action, we met with the driver to review the damage. We will cover the full cost and loaner. We try to do the right thing in every instance. The driver did not follow training and that’s clear. We take that very seriously. The actions of the driver are contrary to what we train our drivers to do. We are very impressed by the 6th grader and her actions. We are in the process of terminating the driver based on this incident.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.