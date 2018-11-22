Summerville police want public’s help to name turkey on Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Think you have the best name for a turkey? The Summerville police department wants your help on Thursday.
The agency posted a hilarious video of a turkey following a Summerville police cruiser on Twitter early Thursday morning.
“This turkey owns this stretch of road here in Summerville and we need some ideas on what his official name should become,” the post stated. “We will name this turkey before daylight on Black Friday. READY...SET...and GO!!!”
The department also poked fun at their own job, posting a “photo line up” of turkeys and asking people to identify another.
