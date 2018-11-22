U.S. Postal Service announces Christmas shipping deadlines

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service released its deadlines they say will make sure packages will arrive in time for Christmas.
For domestic service, you should mail by the following deadlines:
- USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 14
- First Class Mail: Dec. 20
- Priority Mail: Dec. 20
- Priority Mail Express: Dec. 22
International and Military shipping deadlines vary depending on the location. You can find the full listing at the USPS website.
The postal service says Dec. 17 through 23 is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.
