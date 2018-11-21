‘We’re out of acorns!’ cries Carolina Wildlife Center, asks for donations to feed the squirrels

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Carolina Wildlife Center issued an urgent plea on Facebook ...for acorns.
They call it an “EMERGENCY” and ask families if they could share a little time this Thanksgiving to collect any they may have in their yards.
Why do they need acorns? Well, for their squirrels, of course.
“EMERGENCY... We have run out of ACORNS! If you are looking for an activity for the kids or grandkids this Thanksgiving weekend or a reason to walk in the woods, we have run out of acorns at the Center,” the post says. “We have taken in more than 900 squirrels this year and they have wiped out our nut stash. We are here every day from 8AM-8PM.”
For more information, you can go to the Carolina Wildlife Center’s website or visit their Facebook page.
