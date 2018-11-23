Affidavit: Store employee gave away $2,500 worth of merchandise

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston department store employee has been arrested after giving away store merchandise.
Sye’Ann Natcole Jenkins, 20, was arrested Friday after giving away $2,514 worth of merchandise from the J. C. Penney department store in the Northwoods shopping center, according to court documents.
While working at the store, Jenkins gave a customer the merchandise without charging them for the items, the affidavit said.
The store’s manager and loss prevention were able to show surveillance video of the incident, the affidavit said.
Jenkins was charged with breach of trust more that $2,500 and is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.
