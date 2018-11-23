Authorities: Beaufort Co. man sent nude photos to minor on social media

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Beaufort County man is facing child porn charges after investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Mitchell Thomas Campbell, 26, of Beaufort has been charged with one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one county of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, both of which are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said.
Investigators say Campbell possessed child porn and also sent nude photos to a minor on social media. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
