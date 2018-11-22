DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS RING? Lexington woman looking for the owner of found wedding band

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - If you or someone you know lost a wedding band in South Carolina, you may be in luck!
WIS viewer Lisa Nation found a wedding band a couple of weeks ago on Old Barnwell Rd. in Lexington County. She’s been trying to find the owner, but has not had any luck so far.
She would like to find the rightful owner of this gorgeous band.
If you are the owner or know who the ring belongs to, email WIS at countonwis@wistv.com and include what the inscription on the ring says.
