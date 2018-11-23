Hospitals hand out special onesies for babies born on Thanksgiving Day

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Parents of newborn babies already have something to be thankful for, especially if their bundle of joy happens to have Thanksgiving as his or her birthday.
But Summerville and Trident Medical Centers celebrated the occasion Thursday with new parents by giving out a special onesie to newborns. The onesies featured phrase, “Grateful, Thankful, Blessed.”
One of the first babies born on Thanksgiving Day at Summerville Medical Center, Riley Valmores, born to parents Kelsey and Devin, received the onesie, according to spokesperson Kelly Bowen.
The facilities were expecting additional babies to be born on Thanksgiving Day, Bowen said.
