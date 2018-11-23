2 injured, suspect dead in shooting at Hoover’s Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - One person is dead and two injured from a shooting at Rivercase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.
Hoover police say the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. and was a result of a physical alternation involving two adults near Footaction.
The suspect shot an 18-year-old male once. A 12-year-old female was struck, though it is unclear when it occurred.
The suspect fled following the shooting and police say two nearby officers approached the suspect and shot and killed him.
According to police the 18-year-old victim is at UAB with serious injuries and the 12-year-old female is being treated at Children’s. Police say their lastest update of the female victim is that she is “alert” and “talking.”
Witnesses say they heard two separate rings of gunfire, with the incidents reportedly happening between JCPenny and Footaction near the food court.
Riverchase Galleria released the following statement:
“We are devastated by the incident that happened tonight in our shopping center. We are working closely with the Hoover Police Department and are grateful for their swift action to contain the situation. While there is no current danger to our community, the shopping center will remain closed until further notice.”
