Lodge feeds hundreds a Thanksgiving meal in Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Thousands of people across the Lowcountry weren’t able to able to sit down and have a Thanksgiving meal.
That’s why groups and organizations are stepping in to try and get everyone a hot holiday meal.
One such event took place in Park circle, where the South Carolina Grand Lodge held its 12th annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway.
“We do it for the community because we know a lot of people don’t have someone to eat with,” Lodge spokesperson Andra Johnson said. “You got homeless, you have people who have no one. It’s good to come out and have a nice dinner and a nice day.”
The lodge also boxed up more than 100 meals for homeless shelters so that those who could not physically get to the giveaway could still enjoy a holiday meal.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.