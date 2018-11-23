Lowcountry shoppers take to malls, outlets for Black Friday deals

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - With their bellies full and Thanksgiving out of the way, many in the Lowcountry headed out Friday morning to partake in the next American tradition: Black Friday.
Tanger Outlets in North Charleston opened its stores at 6 p.m. Thursday night and some claimed they had been shopping for 12 hours straight.
Shoppers also trickled in at the Towne Center in Mount Pleasant, where Old Navy was one of the stores that remained open all night. Shoppers lined up at the Best Buy in West Ashley ahead of 5 p.m. Thursday, when the store opened.
More than 164 million people are expected to look for a good deal this weekend. The average American is expected to spend about $1,000 during the holiday shopping season. That’s up four percent from last year.
Experts estimate 71 percent of Americans will be shopping for gifts and the average person will spend $1,000 during the holiday shopping season, up four percent from last year.
66 percent say they will research their purchases online first, but then buy the items in a store.
The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to be up almost five percent to between $717 and $720-billion.
If you aren’t able to find the right deals over the weekend, Cyber Monday might be the time to shop. Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year. Major retailers like Walmart and Amazon have already announced their Cyber Monday deals.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.