No. 19 Tigers Roll Past Cougars, 67-55

ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 19 LSU rolled to its fifth-straight win in a 67-55 victory over College of Charleston on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the AdvoCare Invitational.
The Tigers (5-0) shot 51.9 percent from the floor and were paced by Emmitt Williams’ 14 points and nine rebounds. They led 33-22 at halftime and never trailed.
For the second-straight game, Charleston’s Jarrell Brantley led all scorers with a game-high 27 points. He previously had a game-high 24 points in a 70-58 loss at Oklahoma State on Sunday.
The Cougars (3-2) cut LSU’s lead down to 10 on a jumper by Jaylen McManus off the bench with 10:26 remaining in regulation. The Tigers forced CofC into 11 turnovers to which they converted into 16 points.
Brevin Galloway was the only other Charleston player in double figures with 11 points.
The Cougars will face UAB (3-1) in the consolation round on Friday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. (ET). The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the fifth-straight game, College of Charleston started Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris (3-2).
• LSU now leads 3-1 in the all-time series with College of Charleston. It was the fourth meeting between the two schools over the last five years.
• Jarrell Brantley registered a season-and game-high 27 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes of play versus LSU. It marked his 19th career 20-point game and second in five days after pouring in a game-high 24 points at Oklahoma State on Nov. 18. He made a season-best three 3-pointers and went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
• Brevin Galloway reached double figures for the third time of his career with 11 points against the Tigers. He also made a season-and career-high tying three steals.
• CofC outrebounded LSU, 35-34, including 12 on the offensive glass.
• The Cougars are now 6-24 all-time against Top 25-ranked opponents.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“They (LSU) have a lot of athletic and talented guys. Certainly they bothered us tonight. It was hard to run some of our offense. They did a good job of taking us out of some of things we were trying to do. We didn’t play very well because of LSU’s athleticism and length. I give my players credit for hanging in there. They kept fighting throughout the whole game.”
On the team’s shooting …
“Give LSU credit. We missed some open shots. Their team is much improved. That’s the fourth time we’ve played them in the last four years and that’s the best team we’ve played against. You have to give them credit for some of our missed shots and poor execution on offense. There are things we need to work on and talk about tonight to get prepared for tomorrow (against UAB).