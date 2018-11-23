Restaurant hosts 5th Annual ‘Summerville Holiday Love’ event

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A popular Summerville opened its doors on Thanksgiving Day to give away free meals for everyone.
Alex’s Restaurant hosted its 5th annual “Summerville Holiday Love” event with dozens of dishes and desserts to choose from.
The owner, Miss Carrol, says that she was expecting to see over 150 people come in to enjoy a hot meal and good company.
Carrol says this is a huge part of the restaurant’s holiday tradition and they love to help someone who may be all alone.
“You’re home alone, so Miss Carrol always does this for everyone who doesn’t have places to go or people to see, they can come up here and eat food,” volunteer Asbury Lender said.
Alex’s owner says the entire day is made possible by the community’s help with food preperation and donations.
