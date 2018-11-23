Thousands flock to Lowcountry stores on Thanksgiving for big sales

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Before Friday ever rolled around, shoppers in the Lowcountry were already getting their Black Friday shopping done ahead of time.
As of 11 p.m. Thursday, an hour away from the official start of Black Friday, some stores were open with special sales.
"I'm out here shopping, looking for some good Christmas deals, you know, getting a good deal," shopper Ethan Harrison said.
More than 164 million people are expected to look for a good deal this weekend. The average American is expected to spend about $1,000 during the holiday shopping season. That's up four percent from last year.
"We've been to several stores," shopper Ed Weatherford said. "It's kind of crazy, but still organized, so it hasn't been so bad."
A lot of shoppers went to stores looking for high-priced items. They were hoping to score a big deal on big gifts like computers or televisions.
Some shoppers say starting Black Friday on Thursday is somewhat of a tradition. But for others, shopping on Thanksgiving night was a first.
"We ate early, we took a nap and we said, 'Let's go do some things,'" Black Friday shopper Tim Young said.
And for a lot of the people out shopping on Thursday night, the motivation was clear: You wait too long, you could get left behind.
"Come out Thursday, get the good stuff," Harrison said. "Friday is just the leftovers."
For those people who took to the stores, the Black Friday crowds were worth braving. But for some others the crowds were no big deal, all part of the fun.
"I'm from New York City, this is nothing," Young said. "This is great. This is nothing, this is fantastic, easy peasy."
Some Black Friday sales are still going and will continue into Saturday.
