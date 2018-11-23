WATCH: Surveillance video shows stolen truck ram into SC Family Dollar location

NORTH, SC (WIS) - The North Police Department in Orangeburg County posted a video of a stolen truck ramming into a storefront early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 3:54 a.m. at the Family Dollar location on Savannah Highway. Surveillance video shows a 1987 blue Chevrolet Silverado truck with SC license plate number ATF274 back up and rams through the front doors of the store.
The truck had been stolen from a North home prior to the break-in. Police say the people inside the truck were trying to detach the store’s ATM from the floor with the truck.
Chief Lin Shirer ask for any information to help locate the vehicle and suspects. If you have any information, please call (803)-247-5801 or your local law enforcement if you have information to locate the vehicle.
