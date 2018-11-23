WATCH: Truck rams into Orangeburg Co. Family Dollar; police looking for suspects

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - North Police in Orangeburg County are looking for suspects and a truck after it rammed into a Family Dollar store on Friday morning.
Just before 4 a.m. Friday, police say two unknown suspects used a 1987 blue Chevy Silverado to ram into the store on Savannah Highway in North in an attempt to steal an ATM machine from the floor.
According to police, the truck was stolen from a North resident just before the burglary.
Police chief Lin Shirer is asking the public for help in finding the car and the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 803-247-5801.
