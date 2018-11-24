Dorchester Paws animal shelter offers Black “Fur”day deals

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester paws started a black Friday event called Black “Fur” day.
During the Black Friday weekend, all animals with black on them will only cost 20 dollars. All other animals, excluding puppies, will be 50 percent off.
The shelter has been overcrowded the past several months, with October setting a record for the highest intake of animals in the last few years.
Currently, the shelter has almost 400 animals in their care, so they’re hoping that having this black Friday event will help most of them get adopted.
Executive director Kim Almstedt said, “We need to see the movement, in animals getting out. They’re certainly coming in by the droves and nobody wants to be in a pop-up kennel.”
Volunteers at the shelter want people to know that while many people adopt animals during the holidays as gifts, they want people to know that it’s a big responsibility.
“It’s holiday season, so a lot of people come in and they say oh we want to have animals,” said Volunteer Melissa Kokoszka. “But we want to stress that if you are coming in to adopt animals that they’re a permanent part of your family.”
For more information on adoptions or the black “Fur”day event, click here : https://dorchesterpaws.org/.
