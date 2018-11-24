Georgetown Police respond to armed carjacking Friday afternoon

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown Police responded to an armed robbery on Friday afternoon.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the Walgreens on North Fraser Street where a victim said her 2014 Tahoe was stolen.
The suspect, described as a black woman with long curly hair and a big puffy coat, opened the passenger side door with a handgun and told the victim to get out, according to a statement from the Georgetown Police Department.
Once the victim got out of the vehicle, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and drove north towards a local Walmart, the statement said.
Witnesses believe a man in a black nissan dropped the woman off and followed the Tahoe once it was stolen.
The stolen car has a Citadel sticker on the back windshield.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or a tip line at 843-545-4400.
