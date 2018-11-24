Keeling goes for triple-double as CSU downs Coppin State, 93-67

“I’ve been coaching a long time and that’s the first time I’ve ever coached a triple-double,” Radebaugh said of Keeling’s effort. “That’s amazing. Twelve assists, that many points, that many rebounds. He’s just a competitive guy that’s hungry to win and does anything to win. It was a very outstanding performance by him involving his teammates and moving the ball. They played him differently and he made the adjustment, kicked the ball and guys made shots.”