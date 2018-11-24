Keeling goes for triple-double as CSU downs Coppin State, 93-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Christian Keeling recorded the second triple-double in Charleston Southern history, Duncan LeXander and Deontaye Buskey set new career scoring highs and Barclay Radebaugh picked up his 200th victory as the Bucs cruised past Coppin State, 93-67, Friday at Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Keeling finished with 20 points, a career-high 12 assists and 11 rebounds to join Tony Fairley as the only players in program history to achieve the feat. LeXander (23 points) and Buskey (20 points) combined for 33 first-half points to help CSU (4-2) build an 18-point halftime lead, and the Bucs pulled away after Coppin State (0-7) closed within nine at the 13:36 mark.
Keeling reached triple-double status when he found LeXander for one of his six three-pointers to give CSU an 81-63 lead with 4:46 left. The junior also tallied 18 of his 20 points after intermission to help the Bucs start 4-2 for the second consecutive year.
“It’s great and we got the win so that makes it even better,” Keeling said afterward. “My teammates were unbelievable. They knocked down shots, Coach put the ball in my hands and I was aggressive. I try to be very versatile and it worked out today.”
Radebaugh, CSU’s all-time winningest coach and the fifth winningest coach in Big South Conference history, agreed.
“We played with a lot of effort and did a lot of positive things,” Radebaugh said. “It started defensively, where we did a great job contesting shots and battling.”
“I’ve been coaching a long time and that’s the first time I’ve ever coached a triple-double,” Radebaugh said of Keeling’s effort. “That’s amazing. Twelve assists, that many points, that many rebounds. He’s just a competitive guy that’s hungry to win and does anything to win. It was a very outstanding performance by him involving his teammates and moving the ball. They played him differently and he made the adjustment, kicked the ball and guys made shots.”
How It Happened
- Coppin State opened the second half with an 11-2 run to cut its deficit to nine on Justin Steers’s layup with 16:17 remaining. Two threes from Sean Price and one each from LeXander and Keeling over the ensuing three minutes helped CSU keep the Eagles at bay.
- The Bucs used an 11-2 run to take forge a 68-49 advantage, effectively icing the game with 10:30 left. Keeling had six points during that surge.
- Coppin State scrapped back to within 75-63 at the 6:33 mark before CSU outscored the Eagles 18-4 the rest of the way.
- Behind the blistering shooting of Buskey and LeXander, CSU jumped out to a 26-13 first half led. Coppin State reeled off a 9-0 spurt to close the gap to four before the Bucs closed the period on a 20-6 run.
Inside the Numbers
- Tony Fairley notched the only other triple-double in CSU history against Armstrong State on February 9, 1987. Fairley posted 12 points, 22 assists and ten steals in the Bucs’ victory.
- LeXander his first five triples and finished 6-for-7 en route to 23 points on just 11 shots. Buskey buried a career-high four triples and set the tone for CSU, tallying 11 of the Bucs’ first 13 points. Both players set new career scoring highs in the first half alone.
- CSU assisted 19 of its 32 field goals and recorded a dominant 41-27 rebounding advantage.
- Dejuan Clayton paced Coppin State with 16 points. The Eagles, led by former Maryland star Juan Dixon, have yet to play a home game.
- Friday’s game was a campus contest as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.
Up Next
CSU heads to Milwaukee for a Tuesday night meeting with Marquette. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Wisconsin.