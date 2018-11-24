Lowcountry Christmas tree farms experience shortage

“Our tree grower in North Carolina decided he couldn’t fulfill our order this year,” Julia Walters, the owner of Toogoodoo Christmas Tree Farm said. “They are having a big shortage in Frasier Firs in North Carolina. The growing time is 7 to 8 years for a Frasier Fir and the recession was during that time. They didn’t plan trees in the quantity that is needed today, so a lot of people are having a shortage.”