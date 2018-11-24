Owner of camper destroyed by fire left homeless during Thanksgiving

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) – Investigators are still trying to figure out what started a fire that tore through a camper in Goose Creek early Thursday morning.
Shepard Rutledge has lived inside the camper on Rutt Lane in Goose Creek for the last five years.
“This is what I met when I got here,” Rutledge said. “Nothing but smut on the ground. Everything is gone.”
It was hard for Shepard Rutledge to be thankful on Thanksgiving this year because he woke up to a phone call from a friend telling him his home was on fire.
“It just looked like the way it looks now—burned down,” Rutledge said.
The fire torched Rutledge’s 35-foot camper and it licked the side of an office building.
That means it left him homeless for the holidays.
“I don’t know, I don’t know what to do,” Rutledge said.
For now, he’s calling his old truck his new home.
“This is all I have in the world right now,” Rutledge said. “This is my house for right now. This is what I’ve been sleeping in, still sleeping in.”
Inside, he has a few things he is thankful to have—a few clothes, a donation from the Red Cross and a little help from a few friends.
“One pack of bread to eat, that’s it,” Rutledge said.
To make a bad situation even worse, he also says he has no money. But he’s still on the hunt as he looks for a new place to call home.
“I’m trying to find an RV,” Rutledge said. “I’m trying to find something to put back in my spot, for me to live in.”
Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly yesterday, but not fast enough to save Shepard’s camper. Now ,it’s a strange feeling to walk through the ashes of his home.
Now, he’s holding out hope that soon, he’ll have a lot more reasons to be thankful.
“Look at it and just hope that God blesses me with something else,” Rutledge said. “That’s the only thing I could say when I looked at it.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.