Police warn shoppers to protect their packages

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - While many people are hustling to the stores on to find the best bargains, police say there are thieves watching you and where you put your packages in the car.
North Charleston Master Patrol Officer Hampton Jenkins says shoppers tend to make several mistakes with their packages.
Jenkins advises shoppers to not leave packages in the open where people can see them while walking by the vehicles.
One shopper says protecting her packages is not on her mind. “Mostly in the trunk. I don’t really do anything as far as in there I guess or hide it,” shopper Gwen Gardner says.
Jenkins says the first obvious thing to do is to lock your car doors. Police say another step you can take to secure the gifts in your car is activating your car alarm.
"If you have a vehicle that has an alarm, activate the alarm because typically it will be activated once someone pulls on the door," Jenkins says.
Jenkins says you need to stay focused, pay attention to your surroundings while walking to and from your car and have your keys ready to drive home.
He also suggests if you choose to shop at night, park in a well-lit area and near surveillance cameras.
