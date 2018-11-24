Riller Scores Game-High 33 Points In 74-51 Rout Of UAB

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Orlando native Grant Riller scored a game-high 33 points and six assists as College of Charleston beat UAB, 74-51, in the consolation round of the AdvoCare Invitational on Friday.
It marked the second-highest point total ever in tournament history. Marquette’s Matt Carlino scored 38 against Georgia Tech in 2014 and Butler’s Kellen Dunham scored 32 against Washington State in 2013.
Riller, who entered the game averaging 16 points and four assists, now has six career 30+ point games. Jarrell Brantley added 15 points for the Cougars (4-2), who bounced back from a first-round loss to No. 19 LSU.
Riller had 16 points as Charleston went up 30-18 at the half. The Cougars led by as many as 23 with 3:42 remaining in regulation.
The Blazers (3-2) got 11 points apiece from Lewis Sullivan and Jeremiah Bell.
The Cougars will take on Memphis (3-2) in the fifth-place game of the AdvoCare Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. (ET). The game will be televised live nationally on ESPNU.
POSTGAME NOTES
• College of Charleston went with the starting five of Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris (4-2).
• With the win, CofC remains an undefeated 2-0 in the all-time series with UAB. Both teams last met in the opening round of the 1994 Puerto Rico Shootout in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
• Grant Riller recorded a season-and game-high 33 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field versus UAB. He also tied career highs in rebounds (6) and assists (6). It marked his sixth career 30-point game and third double-figure game this season. It was also the second-most points scored in a single game in tournament history.
• Jarrell Brantley extended his double-digit scoring streak to six games with 15 points against UAB. He also went 2-for-2 from the free throw line and is 10-for-10 over the last three-consecutive games.
• The Cougars shot a season-best 55.8 percent from the field (29-of-52) against UAB – the second time this season to shoot better than 50 percent from the floor next to 53.7% at Western Carolina on Nov. 10.
• Jaylen McManus came off the bench and contributed seven points and four rebounds in 21 minutes of action versus UAB.
• Quan McCluney appeared in his first Cougar game and scored the first points of his collegiate career on a fastbreak layup with 2:49 remaining in the first half of play.
• CofC made seven steals versus UAB – the second most in a single game this season.
• The Cougar defense also held UAB to an opponent season-low 51 points including 18 in the first half.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“It was a total team effort. We played some really tough games this week against some really athletic teams (in Oklahoma State and LSU). We played well in patches, but didn’t play well long enough. We spent a lot of time this morning watching film and talking about, ‘us and not worrying about who we are playing next. If we don’t execute better, it doesn’t matter. We have to execute better and stick to our principles.’ I thought the players did a really good job of watching film and learning from the LSU game yesterday. They really responded today.”
On the team’s defensive effort against UAB …
“That’s what this team is capable of. When we played against Rhode Island, it was the same deal at the half (31 to 19). Anytime that you see the score under 25 or 26 points, you know you are doing something well on the defensive end. We just have to buy into the fact that’s how we are going to win. That’s the soul of our program – to defend and rebound. We knew UAB was a Top 7 team in America in offensive rebounding and that’s where they got us tonight.”
College of Charleston Junior Guard Grant Riller
On his 33-point game …
“The past couple of games, the ball screen defense has been trapping me and forcing me to get it (the ball) out of my hands. Tonight, I got loose a little bit and got a couple of jump shots.”
On his new role at the point guard position …
“It has forced me to grow up faster. Just being able to make the right read and the right basketball play.”