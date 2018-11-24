Stallworth, Rice both score 22 as The Citadel upsets USF

The Bulldogs trailed 38-35 at halftime and were down 79-75 with 2:39 remaining after LaQuincy Rideau scored six straight points for the Bulls (4-2). But Stallworth took over from there. The senior guard had a 3-point play and a layup to put The Citadel up 80-79 with 1:28 left. USF retook the lead on two free throws by David Collins, but Connor Kern scored on a layup to put the Bulldogs up by a point. Kern had a steal that led to two Stallworth free throws with 17 seconds remaining. Collins twice missed from long range in the final 7 seconds.