Stallworth, Rice both score 22 as The Citadel upsets USF

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Lew Stallworth tossed in 25 points and sophomore reserve Kaiden Rice scored 22 as The Citadel rallied to post an 87-81 victory over South Florida on Saturday.
The Bulldogs trailed 38-35 at halftime and were down 79-75 with 2:39 remaining after LaQuincy Rideau scored six straight points for the Bulls (4-2). But Stallworth took over from there. The senior guard had a 3-point play and a layup to put The Citadel up 80-79 with 1:28 left. USF retook the lead on two free throws by David Collins, but Connor Kern scored on a layup to put the Bulldogs up by a point. Kern had a steal that led to two Stallworth free throws with 17 seconds remaining. Collins twice missed from long range in the final 7 seconds.
Stallworth made 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Rice knocked down 6 of 9 from distance and grabbed six boards. Matt Frierson added 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc.
Collins and Rideau paced USF with 21 points apiece, while Alexis Yetna pitched in with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
