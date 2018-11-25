Brawl breaks out at Illinois high school basketball tournament

ALTON, IL (KMOV/CNN) - Thousand have watched John Hough’s video of a fight during a basketball tournament game between Alton and Riverview Gardens High School in Illinois.
"I saw it on Facebook,” said Chanta Betts, a parent. “It seems like it just got completely out of hand. I don't know what started it."
The video shows the game stopping mid-play Friday when two players confronted each other below the basket in the Alton High School gym.
"You hate to see that happen,” said Bill Saulle, who watched video of the fight with local media. “To your point, they are there to learn teamwork, leadership and extracurricular activities."
A Riverview Gardens district spokesman released the following statement:
“Riverview Gardens School District has a long tradition of athletic integrity and excellence. This unfortunate incident is not representative of the athletic culture that exists in Riverview Gardens.”
Local media reached out to Alton's school district but had not heard back.
"Some kids just lack the respect for each other when they are out on the court, or rink, playing. It can just escalate into something," Betts said.
Saulle feels for the kids – especially those penalized when Saturday's games were canceled though they did not fight.
“It goes beyond pride for your school. You still have to have respect for the game and respect for the other players,” Saulle stressed. “It is just a game. What happened, unfortunately, was terrible and there is no place for it is high school sports at all.”
