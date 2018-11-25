Coastal Flooding Likely; Rain Chance Tomorrow

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Tide levels are expected to cause minor to moderate flooding in coastal areas. Tide levels will rise to 7.5 - 7.9 feet- lower than yesterday morning’s tide, but still high enough cause some roadways to become impassable. Tomorrow morning’s tide will be lower, around 7 feet, but may still cause some problems.
Highs will reach near 70 degrees under decreasing clouds. No rain is expected today, but rain chances return late tonight/overnight ahead of the next front. A few late night/overnight showers are possible, but rain becomes more likely tomorrow morning. Temperatures will dip to below normal Tuesday through Friday. Get ready for cold morning with lows in the upper 30s Tuesday morning!
TODAY: Coastal flood advisory until noon, decreasing clouds, HIGH: 68.
TOMORROW: Scattered rain, LOW: 56, HIGH: 69.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool, LOW: 39, HIGH: 60.
WEDNESDAY: Chilly with sunshine, LOW: 34, HIGH: 55.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cold start, LOW: 33, HIGH: 58.
FRIDAY: Cool with sun and clouds, LOW: 40, HIGH: 64.
SATURDAY: Slight rain chance, LOW: 47, HIGH: 68.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.