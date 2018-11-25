Dense fog and coastal flooding possible issues Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Dense fog overnight into Sunday morning could cause low visibility in some areas. Coastal flooding will remain a high concern into high tide on Sunday morning, around 9:03 AM through Sunday morning. Watch for areas of saltwater inundation once again as we cycle through a high tide of 6.7 feet. Clouds will increase throughout the day with highs around 70 once again, but another cold front is on the way. We could pick up a few showers late Sunday night into Monday morning as a front pushes through the Lowcountry. Temperatures will drop behind the system, leaving us with chilly high temperatures through the middle of the week. A slight rain chance returns on Friday.