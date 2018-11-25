Beaufort Co. deputies investigate after body found near Bailey Road

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - An autopsy will be performed Tuesday on the man found dead with gunshot wounds in a wooded area in Beaufort County.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 200 block of Bailey Road in Sheldon in the early morning hours on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Nathaniel Scott, Jr.
Deputies say there was a large gathering of people in the area when the shooting happened. They’re asking for anyone present at that gathering to come forward with information.
