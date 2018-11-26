Charleston Co. Detention deputy arrested for impersonating law enforcement officer

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An detention deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is facing charges that he impersonated a law enforcement officer and had installed a police light bar on his vehicle, according to court records.
Ken Charpia Duncan faces charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and unauthorized use of signal lights for emergency vehicles, affidavits state.
Duncan was fired from his job at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
A witness told investigators she was driving east on I-26 on Thanksgiving when she saw a silver Ford Fusion in front of her turn on blue lights installed on his back windshield. The witness said she recognized the vehicle and the man driving it as the same one who followed her home on Nov. 13, the affidavits state.
The witness reported the vehicle’s tag number to Goose Creek Police, who had taken the earlier report on Nov. 13, and investigators traced the license tag to Duncan, court records state.
The affidavit states Duncan admitted to having a light bar installed in his car that emits blue and amber light and provided a verbal statement that put him in the same place at the same time the witness reported seeing him use the blue lights while driving.
Investigators say he was employed as a Charleston County detention deputy and was wearing his uniform at the time of the incident, but is not a sworn law enforcement officer.
