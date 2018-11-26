Coldest Temperatures of the Season Ahead!

FREEZE WATCH TOMORROW NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A strong cold front is on the move! Cloudy skies and spotty showers will give way to more sunshine and drier weather this afternoon. High temps will try to reach 70 degrees and cool down quickly this evening. A light jacket may come in handy- especially with a breeze 10 - 15 mph. Overnight lows are forecast to dip into the upper 30s along the coast and near freezing inland. Some patchy frost is possible away from the coast.
Highs tomorrow will cool into the mid 50s and feel chilly! A freeze watch is in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with temps at or below freezing. Take precautions to protect sensitive plants and animals. Highs for Wednesday will only reach the low 50s- it is expected to be the coldest day of the season so far! These below normal temps are sticking around through Thursday. The next chance for rain is Saturday.
TODAY: Spotty showers early, HIGH: 70.
TOMORROW: Cold start/chilly afternoon, freeze watch overnight; LOW: 37, HIGH: 55.
WEDNESDAY: Coldest day of the season, LOW: 31, HIGH: 51.
THURSDAY: Chilly and sunny, LOW: 32, HIGH: 58.
FRIDAY: Not as chilly, LOW: 40, HIGH: 67.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
