356 families affected by Matthew placed in new or renovated homes by SC disaster recovery office

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina disaster recovery assistance office says it has already put 356 families in new or renovated homes for those who applied for assistance after Hurricane Matthew.
In the Lowcountry, 1,339 people applied in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Georgetown, Williamsburg and Orangeburg counties. 791 people later dropped their application.
Of those people, 196 received award letters telling them they were accepted into the relief program with a total of 849 letters awarded statewide.
The disaster relief office intends to repair or replace roughly 1,350 homes affected by Hurricane Matthew
