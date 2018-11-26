FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A freeze watch has been issued for coastal areas of the Lowcountry overnight Tuesday for what are expected to be the coldest temperatures of the season to date.
Temperatures will drop to at or below freezing on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with many areas seeing temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s.
A freeze watch is issued when there is a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours, according to the National Weather Service.
Those under the freeze watch should pay special attention to plants, pets and the elderly. Make sure to bring plants inside or cover them and you should limit the time your pets spend outdoors if possible. If you know of any elderly persons, make sure to check and make sure their heat is working and that they have adequate warmth from blankets and jackets at their disposal.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.