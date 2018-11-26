Good samaritans help deputies rescue couple from capsized boat in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say they rescued a couple from a capsized boat on Thanksgiving.
Deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. last Thursday to a call of a missing couple who may be in the Duck Pond area of Cross. The pair then called 911 themselves about 10 minutes later telling dispatchers that their boat had capsized and was sinking. They also advised that they didn’t know where they were, but were trying to get to dry land, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer.
Berkeley County Cpl. Tony Brown and Deputy Lamar Alsbrook both responded and flagged down two men, George and Jimmy Hughes, who had a boat in tow on a nearby road.
The Hughes then helped Alsbrook put their boat in the water and found the couple in a nearby cove within minutes, Moldenhauer said. The couple was found to be safe and was brought to land without issue.
