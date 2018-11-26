How you can donate on #GivingTuesday

(RNN) - After shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, hopefully you’ve got a little money left in your budget for Giving Tuesday.
#GivingTuesday was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y in New York City and is always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a way for folks to donate to charities and non profits as people focus on their end-of-year giving after the weekend of consumerism.
The website GivingTuesday.org has a list of charities and organizations, and is searchable by locale (click here to search). So if you want to find an organization in your town or city, the website can help you out.
If money is a little tight and you want to donate time other than money, the website can help individuals find volunteer opportunities.
Once you’ve you donated, they encourage you to post your donation on social media with the hashtag #GivingTuesday.
If you have any questions how your donations are used, visit Charity Navigator. They examine financial records and rate groups.
