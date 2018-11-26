Moncks Corner SPCA location to close; adoptions needed

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - An SPCA adoption center in Moncks Corner is closing and needs the public’s help to make sure all animals are adopted or cared for.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Doc Williams SPCA says it is closing its adoption center and needs help.
The center is located at 2673 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. 27 dogs and 45 cats need to be taken, according to the post. The center is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center can also be reached by phone at 843-925-1922 or 843-425-3811
