One suspect arrested, two sought following car and foot chase in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person has been arrested and two others are being sought following a car and foot chase in Berkeley County on Thanksgiving.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20-year-old Daniel Daron Evans.
On Thursday, just before 11 p.m., emergency dispatch got a phone call from a concerned citizen about two suspicious men walking around Decatur Drive.
“The citizen did not recognize the suspects and said one was wearing a red hoodie and the other one was wearing a dark hoodie,” BCSO officials said.
About 15 minutes later, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Crystal Shores Drive on a Chevy Malibu for multiple moving violations.
A report states the vehicle initially stopped with three male subjects inside.
“One man was wearing a red hoodie, one was wearing a dark hoodie,” BCSO officials said."As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated and took off. The deputy then began a vehicle pursuit."
The sheriff’s office says as the suspects' car was traveling down Deepwood Court the deputy saw multiple items being thrown from the vehicle.
When the car reached the end of the road, deputies say the driver and both passengers exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot at which time the deputy began chasing the subjects.
“Two of the three subjects matched the description of the suspicious persons call,” BCSO officials said."After a brief foot pursuit, one of the subjects, 20-year-old Daniel Daron Evans, was taken into custody."
A K-9 track was conducted which led deputies to a home with an open door on McCrystal Shores. However, deputies did not make contact with the other suspects.
A report states deputies recovered multiple items on Deepwood Drive where they were thrown from the suspects' vehicle.
Deputies reported finding a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, stolen out of Dorchester County, and a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver.
“Deputies also found a mason jar, containing approximately 76 gross grams of green plant like material inside the suspect’s vehicle, along with multiple cell phones, and multiple pistol magazines,” the sheriff’s office said."Deputies also located a key fob for a 2018 Nissan Rouge (Rental Car) on the Defendant. The Defendant advised that he found the key in an envelope laying on the side of the street."
Evans was charged with two counts of unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and resisting/evading.
“The deputy also seized four cell phones out of the vehicle and placed them into Berkeley County Evidence, pending search warrants,” BCSO officials said.
Anyone with information on the other suspects are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
