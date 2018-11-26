Police: Victim in deadly Chuck E. Cheese parking lot shooting may have been targeted

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police detectives say that the victim in a deadly shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the West Ashley Chuck-E-Cheese may have been targeted.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Sam Rittenberg Road, according to Charleston police spokesperson Charles Francis.
The victim, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lieutenant Command Duty Officer Patrick McLaughlin.
The victim was walking from the Chuck E. Cheese to his car with his children during the time of the incident, McLaughlin said.
Detectives are still trying to determine the exact relationship of the victim and the suspect.
No suspects have been arrested in this shooting. In 2014, a shooting at the same Chuck E. Cheese left two wounded.
CEC Entertainment, the owner of the Chuck-E-Cheese, also released a statement Monday morning:
“We’re aware of an incident that occurred in the parking lot of our Charleston, SC location," spokeswoman Christelle Dupont said. "We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the victim, and are thankful for the dedicated service of community law enforcement and the swift actions of our alert staff members. We pride ourselves on providing wholesome entertainment to families, and maintaining a safe experience for our guests and staff is a primary concern for us, just as it is top-of-mind for the families and parents who visit us. We are cooperating with the police during their ongoing investigation and therefore cannot offer any additional details at this time.”
