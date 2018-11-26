Smokehouse damaged in fire at Rodney Scott’s BBQ, fire department says

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Nobody was injured during a fire in the smokehouse Sunday morning at Rodney Scott’s BBQ on upper King Street in downtown Charleston.
Firefighters responded shortly after 11 a.m. when they received a call from an employee, according to Charleston fire department spokesman Mike Julazadeh.
Flames were venting from the roof of the smokehouse, but the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. At the time, staff were preparing two hogs in the cooking area of the smokehouse when one of the employees noted excessive smoke and then fire inside the smoker, Julazadeh said. The fire department was called when the employees couldn’t control the fire with an extinguisher and decided to evacuate.
Most of the damage was contained to one smoker, Julazadeh said. The excessive heat impacted equipment and electrical circuits and Scott called an electrician to begin removing and replacing damaged wires, according to Julazadeh.
