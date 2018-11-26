Williamsburg County basketball tournament will benefit Florence officers shot in line of duty

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a benefit basketball tournament for the law enforcement officers in Florence who were shot in October.
It is called “Back The Blue.”
The game is Saturday at the Kingstree High School gymnasium.
The doors open at 9 a.m. and the games start at 10 a.m. Admission is $5, with children 3 and younger free.
Food will be available for purchase.
Proceeds will benefit the officers of the Florence shooting and their families.
Seven officers were shot on Oct. 3 as Florence County deputies attempted to serve a warrant at a home. Florence City officers were called to assist after a suspect opened fire from inside the home according to investigators.
Florence Police Officer Terrence Caraway died at the scene.
Florence County Sheriff Investigator Farrah Turner died Oct. 22.
