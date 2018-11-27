Authorities investigating after local DJ killed in shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a local DJ was killed in a shooting this past weekend.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Nathaniel Scott Jr. was found fatally shot on Sunday shortly after 4 a.m. in a wooded area off of Bailey Road in Sheldon.
On Monday, Z-93 Jamz announced on their Facebook page that Scott, known as DJ Tough Love, died.
“With Heavy heart we announce the passing of DJ Tough Love!!!” read a statement by Z-93 Jamz. “He was a featured mixer on Saturday night here on Z93 from 10p-12m.”
“When deputies arrived, they located the gunshot victim and secured the area for nearby fire/emergency medical personnel (EMS) to respond,” BCSO officials said." Fire/EMS arrived and checked on the condition of the gunshot victim and confirmed he was deceased."
A forensic autopsy is scheduled to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina Tuesday morning
The sheriff’s office says it was learned that there was a large gathering of people in the Bailey Road area of Sheldon at the time the shooting occurred which may have been a few hours prior to the discovery of Scott’s body.
Deputies are asking anyone who was present at the gathering on Bailey Road during the shooting and knows the identity of the subject or subjects responsible to contact Staff Sergeant Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407.
“Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC is available for those who have information and wish to remain anonymous,” BCSO officials said.
