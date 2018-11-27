Berkeley County animal shelter can’t afford to keep doors open

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Doc Williams SPCA in Moncks Corner is closing its doors after a lack of funding to keep it up and running.
A volunteer with the animal shelter said Monday that they hope to get the remaining 15 dogs and 30 cats adopted before the power is cut off on Saturday.
“It’s $4,500 there a month for the rent, $900 for the electricity, $150 in the water bill,” SPCA volunteer Martha Dunlap said. “That kind of money is hard to come by.”
The shelter’s phone and internet have already been cut off because of a lack of funds.
“They’re working as hard as they can to make sure things are caught up and that they are getting paid,” Dunlap said. “Because of the large expenses we’re juggling and trying to reduce our staff and that sort of thing.”
Shelter employees getting paid is also a priority, Dunlap said.
She said they hope to make enough money in adoptions and donations to get them paid.
“We still owe employees that keep the shelter operating now,” Dunlap said.
The shelter used to have money coming in from Berkeley County, but that money stopped coming last year when they moved to their new facility.
“We used to get some money from the county when we were operating the shelter. They did not renew our contract and we wanted a bigger place,” Dunlap said.
Since then Dunlap said they have had over 2,000 adoptions at their new facility.
She said they hope to get the animals adopted out before the power is turned off this weekend but said the Berkeley Animal Shelter is an option for the animals who aren’t.
“That’s certainly an option for us but hoping more people will come and adopt as long we we’re able to stay in that building,” Dunlap said. “Because we know the crowding situation. That’s why a lot of the rescues haven’t stepped forward too.”
Prices for the animals are negotiable.
The center is located at 2673 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. The center is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
