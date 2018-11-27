Braves re-sign McCann, bring in Donaldson

Originally drafted by the Braves in the second round of the 2002 First-Year Player Draft, McCann made his major league debut with Atlanta in 2005. His six Silver Slugger awards are tied for the third most among catchers with Lance Parrish and behind only Hall-of-Famers Mike Piazza (10) and Ivan Rodríguez (7). He is also one of four catchers in the modern era (since 1900) to hit at least 20 home runs in 10-or-more seasons. He first reached 20 home runs in his first full season of 2006, hitting 24, before reaching the mark in nine consecutive seasons from 2008-16. Piazza (12 seasons), Johnny Bench (11 seasons) and Yogi Berra (11 seasons) are the other three.