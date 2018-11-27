Councilwoman leading discussion on possible plastic bag ban in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island and the city of Charleston have all tried to tackle plastic bag use at various levels of government with some already passing ordinances.
Now newly-elected Goose Creek councilwoman Gayla McSwain wants to do the same and is leading the charge on the topic, starting with a workshop meeting on Tuesday night which is more of a preliminary discussion involving the public.
Even though no action will be drafted of taken on Tuesday, McSwain wants to begin the conversation and hear feedback, especially from businesses in the community.
The workshop begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Goose Creek fire department headquarters located at 201 Button Hall Road.
