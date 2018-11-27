Deadline extended for new legal agreement to reopen negotiations on I-526 completion

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County and and the State Infrastructure Bank have extended the deadline to complete a new legal agreement concerning the revival of I-526 extension project.
In October, bank and county officials agreed to reopen negotiations about finishing I-526. A legally binding agreement to do so was supposed to be finished within 45 days, but the deadline has now been extended until Jan. 10, 2019 after the initial deadline to complete the agreement passed last week.
The county has proposed to kick in more cash, $305 million instead of the original $117 million, to get it done.
