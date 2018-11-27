16-year-old Lower Richland High student arrested following social media threat towards himself

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 16-year-old Lower Richland High School student has been arrested after posting a threat on social media.
Deputies were made aware on Monday of the threat posted on SnapChat. Investigators later learned that the teen threatened himself in the post.
RCSD officials said on Tuesday that the student was charged for making school threats and unlawful communication. Extra deputies were placed at Lower Richland High School as a safety precaution.
Deputies say they take all threats of violence seriously and that the community is always encouraged to report all suspicious activity or any threats of violence by calling 911.
